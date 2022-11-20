Sporadic violence, low turnout mar Nepal’s elections

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Sporadic violence and lower-than-expected turnout have marred Nepal’s parliamentary elections, which many hoped would bring political stability in the Himalayan nation that has changed 13 governments in the last 16 years. The election commissioner says one person was killed, two wounded and voting stopped in several places. It wasn’t immediately clear what triggered the violence. Turnout was estimated at 61%. The main contestants are the ruling alliance of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress party and the Maoist communist party, which were running against the Nepal Communist Party (United Marxist-Leninist), headed by a former prime minister. The next government, likely a coalition, will face challenges of keeping a stable administration and reviving tourism.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.