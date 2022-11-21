Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped as much as 6 feet of snow in western and northern New York. The emergency declaration announced Monday authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief in 11 counties hit by the the lake-effect snowstorm. The National Weather Service recorded 77 inches by Saturday in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. More snow fell overnight Sunday in some areas, but it stopped by daybreak Monday.

