Dominican Republic rejects criticism of Haitian deportations
By MEGAN JANETSKY
Associated Press
HAVANA (AP) — The Dominican Republic said it “profusely rejects” criticism of its crackdown on Haitian migrants from a growing number of countries and human rights agencies. Dominican authorities have ramped up border enforcement and deportations of Haitians amid intensifying turmoil in Haiti due to a gang blockade of fuel supplies and a cholera outbreak. They have defended their actions as being crucial to national security. Authorities say they deported 43,900 migrants, largely Haitians, between July and October. Between September and October alone, deportation figures shot up by about 50%.