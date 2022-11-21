EU holds talks with Serbia and Kosovo amid rising tensions

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat is holding talks with Serbian and Kosovo officials in Brussels. The emergency meeting aims at defusing tensions between the Balkan neighbors amid their dispute over vehicle license plates. The EU’s high representative, Josep Borrell, has separate talks planned with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Albin Kurti, the prime minister of Kosovo, before a joint meeting later in the day. The EU warned Serbia and Kosovo last week that they are on the edge of a precipice and must resolve their dispute or face the prospect of a return to their violent past.

