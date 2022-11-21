Georgia court declines to halt Saturday early runoff voting

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia appeals court ruling means that counties can offer early voting this coming Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. The state had argued that allowing voting this Saturday is illegal because it’s the day after a state holiday. Warnock’s campaign, the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sued last week and a court agreed that voting was allowed. The state appealed that decision, but the Court of Appeals on Monday declined to stay the lower court ruling.

