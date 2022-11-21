Iran says new missile attack on Iraq meant to protect border
By ABBY SEWELL and SALAR SALIM
Associated Press
ERBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iran says its latest strikes on Kurdish opposition bases in northern Iraq were necessary to protect the country’s borders, while Kurdish officials condemned the missile and drone attacks as unprovoked aggression. One of the targeted opposition groups said one member was killed in the attack late Sunday. Iran alleges that the Iraq-based groups are inciting anti-government protests in Iran and smuggling weapons into the country, which Kurdish groups have denied. Iran has not provided evidence to back up the claims. The latest strikes come after a senior Iranian official threatened Iraq with a ground military operation if the Iraqi army does not fortify the countries’ shared border.