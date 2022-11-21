Kurdish militants fire at Turkish border town, 2 killed

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say suspected Kurdish militants in Syria have fired rockets into a border town in Turkey, killing two people and wounding 10 others. Turkish media reported the rockets struck a high school and two houses Monday in the town of Karkamis, as well as a truck near a border gate. A Turkish soldier and seven police officers were wounded in shelling in another border area. The rocket attacks came days after Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern Syria and Iraq. Turkey is targeting Kurdish groups that it holds responsible for a deadly Nov. 13 bomb attack in Istanbul. The groups have denied involvement. Turkey’s president said operations against Kurdish militants would not be limited to airstrikes.

