Kurdish militants fire at Turkish border town, 3 killed

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say suspected Kurdish militants in Syria have fired rockets into a border town in Turkey, killing three people and wounding at least 10 others. The rockets struck a high school and two houses in the town of Karkamis on Monday, as well as a truck near a Turkish-Syria border gate, Anadolu Agency reported. Separately, a soldier and seven police officers were wounded in shelling in another border area. The rocket attacks came days after Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for a Nov. 13 bomb attack in Istanbul. Turkey’s president said operations against Kurdish militants would not be limited to airstrikes.

