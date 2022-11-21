Spotlight on Malaysia’s king to resolve election stalemate

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s election uncertainty has deepened after a political bloc refused to support either reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim or rival Malay nationalist Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, three days after divisive polls produced no outright winner. The stalemate put the spotlight on the nation’s ceremonial king, who will have to find a way to resolve the impasse. Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan, or Alliance of Hope, topped Saturday’s elections with 83 seats but failed to reach the 112 needed for a majority. He has been locked in a battle to form a majority government with former Prime Minister Muhyiddin, whose Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, won 72 seats. Malaysia’s monarch says the crisis must end as he asked the nation to be patient for him to decide.

