SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others. A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders arrived at the scene Monday morning in Hingham. Police didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz declined to release the name of the driver but said a criminal investigation was underway. The victim was identified as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of New Jersey. Apple said they were devastated by the loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction

