Pope Francis IDs successor to conservative Providence bishop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Pope Francis has named a Catholic priest from New York to succeed Rhode Island Bishop Thomas Tobin when the conservative cleric retires, potentially next year. Tobin held a press conference Wednesday morning at the cathedral in Providence to announce the changes. The Most Reverend Richard G. Henning is the new coadjutor bishop of Providence with a right of succession. When he does take over, Henning will replace a religious leader whose conservative stance on issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage had prompted backlash. Tobin turns 75 on April 1 and must submit his resignation then to Francis, who can decide to accept it or keep him on.

