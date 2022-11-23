Russian Duma approves key reading of LGBT ‘propaganda’ bill

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers have given crucial second-reading approval to a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights in the country. A 2013 law banned what authorities deem to be spreading “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. The new bill extends that ban to spreading such information to people aged 18 and older. The bill must pass a third reading in the Duma, the lower house of parliament, before going to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin before becoming law. But the second reading in the Duma is when major amendments are approved, so Wednesday’s approval prefigures easy passage.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.