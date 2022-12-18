France’s dismay mixed with awe for Messi in World Cup final

PARIS (AP) — Dismayed fans in France are finding reasons to be cheerful amid the pain of Les Bleus’ loss to Argentina in the World Cup final. The knowledge that they had been treated to one of the greatest finals of all time helped France fans overcome the tears and the agony of Argentina’s victory in a penalty shootout. Losing to Lionel Messi also made defeat more bearable for some French fans. Some were happy that Messi had finally won the only major trophy that had eluded him in his storied career. France fan Abdoul Toure says “it was the best match of my life.”

By JADE LE DELEY and ELAINE GANLEY Associated Press

