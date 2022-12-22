Alex Jones’ motion to set aside Sandy Hook verdict denied

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has denied Infowars host Alex Jones’ motion seeking a new trial and the overturning of a jury verdict requiring him to pay families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings. The ruling finds that the motion is not supported “by any evidence or case law.” Jones for years described the 2012 massacre as a hoax on his broadcasts. In October the jury decided that he must pay $965 million in compensatory damages. A judge later added on another $473 million in punitive damages. Jones attorney Norm Pattis called Thursday’s ruling “expected and disappointing” and vowed to appeal. Earlier in the year a separate jury in Texas awarded the parents of a victim $49 million.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.