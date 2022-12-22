Passengers evacuated after Staten Island Ferry engine fire

NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency personnel have evacuated nearly 900 passengers from a Staten Island Ferry vessel following a fire in the ship’s engine room. WNBC-TV reports the New York City Fire Department says units responded to a report of a fire in the mechanical room of a ship in upper New York Bay shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Frank Leeb says there were approximately 868 people on the vessel, the Sandy Ground, with an additional 16 crew members. Five people were reported injured. The U.S. Coast Guard responded to evacuate the crew and passengers, including several wearing life jackets. The fire department says the fire was contained to the ship’s engine room and stack.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.