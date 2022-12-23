French serial killer ‘The Serpent’ freed from Nepal prison

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — French confessed serial killer Charles Sobhraj has been released from prison in Nepal after serving most of his sentence for killing American and Canadian backpackers. His lawyer says he was taken to the airport for a flight back to Paris. The Supreme Court earlier ordered his release because of poor health and good behavior. He has admitted killing several Western tourists, and is believed to have killed at least 20 people in Afghanistan, India, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Hong Kong during the 1970s. But his 2004 conviction in Nepal was the first time he was found guilty in court.

