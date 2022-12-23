Head of Turkish medical group stands trial on terror charges

ISTANBUL (AP) — The president of the Turkish Medical Association has denied in court accusations that she had engaged in terrorist propaganda by calling for an investigation into allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants. Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, a leading forensic expert, faces more than seven years in prison if found guilty of disseminating “terrorist propaganda.” In the opening hearing of her trial on Friday, Fincanci said she had given her “preliminary” opinion over allegations of the use of chemical weapons and insisted her words cannot be considered a crime. The trial was adjourned until Dec. 29. Fincanci is the latest activist to be prosecuted under Turkey’s broad anti-terrorism laws.

