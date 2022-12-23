Police locate 2nd missing Ohio infant; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Indianapolis have located the second of two missing infant brothers who were taken when their mother’s car was stolen in Columbus, Ohio, three days earlier. Police say the boy was found Thursday in the missing car, which had been abandoned in a restaurant parking lot. An Amber Alert was issued after the idling car was stolen as the mother picked up an order at a Columbus pizza restaurant. One of the twin brothers was found hours later in a parking lot near Dayton International Airport in Ohio. Columbus police say 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson has been charged with two counts of kidnapping.

