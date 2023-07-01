Beatriz dissipates after brushing Mexico’s Pacific coast as a hurricane, while Adrian also weakens

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Beatriz has dissipated after brushing Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast as a hurricane, dumping heavy rain across coastal areas. Hurricane Adrian, meanwhile, also weakened into a tropical storm out in the Pacific Saturday while continuing to move farther out into the ocean far away from land. Beatriz weakened into a tropical storm after swirling out over open waters and had been forecast to keep up its strength as it passed just to the southwest of the Islas Marias during Saturday night. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says Beatriz dissipated west of Cabo Corrientes at midday. Adrian is expected to weaken into a tropical depression Sunday.

