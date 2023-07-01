Macron scraps trip amid rioting across France, as loved ones bury teen slain by police

NANTERRE, France (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron has scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Meanwhile Saturday, hundreds of mourners gathered at a cemetery in the Paris suburb of Nanterre for the arrival of the coffin of the 17-year-old whose killing by police sparked the violence in that town, the French capital and elsewhere in the country. The Interior Interior Ministry says that 1,311 people were arrested around the country during a fourth night of rioting. The government deployed 45,000 police around the country to try to quell violence, which included ransacking of stores and setting buildings and vehicles ablaze.

By CARA ANNA, ANGELA CHARLTON and LEWIS JOLY Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.