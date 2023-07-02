2 soldiers killed in shootout when militants ambush troops in southwest Pakistan, military says

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a group of militants has ambushed troops during a search operation against insurgents in southwestern Pakistan, triggering a shootout that left an army major and a junior officer dead. In a pre-dawn statement Monday, the military said the attack happened near Balor in Baluchistan province a day earlier. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but previous similar attacks have been claimed by Pakistani Taliban and small separatist groups, which have waged a low-level insurgency for more than two decades in oil-rich Baluchistan.

