A tornado in the Canadian province of Alberta has wrecked homes but caused no serious injuries

DIDSBURY, Alberta (AP) — A tornado that struck near a town in the Canadian province of Alberta has wrecked homes and killed livestock, but caused no serious injuries. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a warning at 1:50 p.m. local time Saturday for a tornado near Didsbury, a town located about 233 kilometers (145 miles) south of Edmonton, Alberta. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they received reports of a large tornado in the county along a major highway. The tornado’s width was 1 to 2 kilometers (one-half mile to 1.2 miles). Police said numerous homes were damaged but Cpl. Gina Slaney said there were no known injuries.

