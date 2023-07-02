Baltimore police confirm officers are at mass shooting scene, report says there are multiple deaths

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say emergency personnel and the acting police commissioner are at the scene of a mass shooting. The Baltimore Police Department confirms there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning. The number of victims was not immediately provided. Police say acting Commissioner Richard Worley was at the scene of the shooting. WBFF-TV reports there were multiple fatalities and dozens of people injured in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore. The station reports there is a large police and emergency medical response in the area following the shooting during what witnesses say was an event called Brooklyn Day.

