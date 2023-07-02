Playwright Arthur Miller’s old studio is in a Connecticut parking lot, awaiting its next act

ROXBURY, Conn. (AP) — The shingled one-room structure where Arthur Miller worked at his home in Connecticut, from 1958 until his death in 2005, has been sitting behind the Roxbury town hall. His daughter Rebecca Miller and a group of residents are trying to raise $1 million to renovate the 300-square-foot structure and move it to the grounds of a local public library, where it will become a focal point of the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer’s legacy. However, the group has so far raised less than $20,000 and the town needs the building moved. It’s currently sitting in a parking lot used by the highway department.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.