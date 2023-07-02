Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is making a long-awaited trip to China this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing Thursday in an effort to thaw U.S.-China relations, a Treasury official said. Yellen, who has called the notion of an economically decoupling from China “disastrous,” has frequently said in the past year that she would like to visit China. She says the two nations “can and need to find a way to live together” in spite of their strained relations and massive differences. Yellen’s trip would come shortly after Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a two-day stop in Beijing in June in what was the highest-level meetings in China in the past five years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.