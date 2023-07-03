Award-winning Ukrainian writer dies of injuries suffered in Russian missile attack on restaurant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The PEN America rights group says award-winning Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina has died from her injuries suffered after a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant last week. The attack on the restaurant, frequented by journalists and aid workers and located near the front line, killed at least 11 other people and wounded scores more. The 37-year-old Amelina had expanded her work beyond literature following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and had documented Russian war crimes. Her first work of English nonfiction is expected to be published soon.

