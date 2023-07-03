Germany alleges Poland hasn’t stopped pollution that led to fish die-off in Oder River

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government has accused Poland of failing to stop the dumping of pollutants that contributed to the deaths of hundreds of tons of fish in the Oder River. The mass fish die-off last summer caused friction between Warsaw and Berlin, which both blamed chemical discharges on the Polish stretch of the river for promoting the growth of deadly golden algae. A spokesperson for the German Environment Ministry alleged on Monday that Poland hasn’t acted to limit salt discharges and said a similar die-off could happen again this summer. A spokesperson for Poland’s Climate and Environment Ministry says the two sides are sharing information on a regular basis.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.