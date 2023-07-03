Hong Kong police offer rewards for arrests of 8 overseas pro-democracy activists

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have accused eight self-exiled pro-democracy activists of violating the territory’s harsh National Security Law and offered rewards of $127,600 each for information leading to their arrests. The rewards are the first for suspects accused of violating the Beijing-imposed law since it took effect in June 2020. It outlaws subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces and terrorism. Police say the eight activists are former pro-democracy lawmakers Nathan Law, Ted Hui and Dennis Kwok, lawyer Kevin Yam, unionist Mung Siu-tat and activists Finn Lau, Anna Kwok and Elmer Yuen. They are currently living in the U.S., Britain, Canada and Australia after earlier being accused of various other offenses.

