Kenya’s president lifts 6-year logging ban to create jobs. Environmentalists are concerned

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan President William Ruto has lifted a six-year ban on logging over the concerns of environmentalists. The president said Sunday it was “foolish” to have mature trees rotting in forests while local industries lacked timber. He said, “This is why we have decided to open up the forest and harvest timber so that we can create jobs for our youth.” Ruto became Kenya’s president in September. In 2018, while serving as deputy president, he announced a government ban on logging to protect water catchment areas and avert a looming drought. His administration’s first budget imposed a tax on all imported timber products, a move aimed at encouraging local manufacturing.

