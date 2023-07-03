Kevin Spacey’s accuser describes the Oscar-winning actor as a ‘slippery, snaky’ predator to avoid

LONDON (AP) — One of Kevin Spacey’s accusers has described the Oscar-winning actor in a London court as a “slippery, snaky” predator whom young men were warned to avoid. The man testified on Monday at Spacey’s sexual crimes trial. The 63-year-old American actor has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges involving four men for alleged events dating from 2001 to 2013, when he worked at London’s Old Vic Theatre. A conviction could send him to prison, while an acquittal could pave the way for a career comeback. Under cross-examination, the witness denied suggestions that he got a thrill from the physical contact and said he can’t bring himself to watch Spacey’s films or TV shows. .

