Leon Gautier, last member of French D-Day military commando, dies at 100

PARIS (AP) — The last surviving member of an elite French unit that joined U.S. and other Allied forces in the D-Day invasion has died. Leon Gautier was 100 years old. The death was announced by the mayor of Ouistreham, where Gautier lived out his last years. Details were not released. A special tribute ceremony is expected. Gautier was a nationally known figure and met with President Emmanuel Macron as part of commemorations for the 79th anniversary of D-Day last month. He and his comrades in the Kieffer Commando unit were among the first waves of Allied troops to storm Normandy, beginning the liberation of western Europe.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.