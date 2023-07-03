Man charged in murders of daughter, sister-in-law after officials found 6 people dead in house fire

GREEN POND, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say six people have been found dead after a house fire. The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Ryan Lenard Manigo has been charged so far with two murder counts and attempted murder of the lone survivor. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says authorities found the deceased victims and one person in critical condition at a home in Green Pond around 11 a.m. Sunday. The names of the survivor and the six victims haven’t been released. Additional charges are possible pending autopsy results. State arson investigators are assisting with the case.

