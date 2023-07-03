Sofia Kenin surprises Coco Gauff in a highlight-filled, all-US match at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Sofia Kenin has surprised Coco Gauff by beating her 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the first round of Wimbledon in a back-and-forth matchup between two American women who both have reached No. 4 in the rankings and been to a Grand Slam final. One key difference: Kenin was the 2020 Australian Open champion; Gauff was the runner-up at the 2022 French Open. And while Gauff was seeded No. 7 at the All England Club, Kenin has tumbled so far down after three consecutive first-round exits at major tournaments that she is ranked 128th this week and needed to make her way through qualifying rounds just to get into Wimbledon’s main draw.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.