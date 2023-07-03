Thai opposition party struggles to take power after stunning election victory

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s new Parliament has convened nearly two months after a progressive opposition party won a stunning election victory, but there is still no clear sign that its leader will be able to become prime minister and end nine years of military-dominated rule. To form a government, a party must have the backing of a majority of the elected House of Representatives and the military-appointed Senate, which represents the country’s traditional conservative ruling class. The Move Forward Party’s unexpected election victory alarmed the ruling establishment, which regards it as a threat to the status quo and the monarchy. Some senators have already announced their opposition to party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, a 42-year-old businessman.

By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI and GRANT PECK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.