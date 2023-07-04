Australian leader criticizes Hong Kong’s attempt to arrest 2 activists who now live in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has criticized Hong Kong authorities over their pursuit of two pro-democracy activists who live in Australia. Hong Kong is offering rewards for the arrests of eight pro-democracy activists now living in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia who are accused of national security offenses. Albanese said on Wednesday his government is concerned and disappointed by Hong Kong authorities issuing arrest warrants for Australian citizen Kevin Yam and Australian permanent resident Ted Hui.

