Highland Park residents walk parade route where 7 were killed in Fourth of July shooting

By CLAIRE SAVAGE
Associated Press/Report for America

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The Fourth of July holiday takes on a different meaning for the Highland Park, Illinois, community this year. One year after a shooter took seven lives at the city’s annual parade, community members were honoring the victims and reclaiming the space to move forward. A Remembrance Ceremony at City Hall is set to include remarks from Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, a musical performance and a moment of silence to mark the exact time police say the first shot was fired. Then, attendees may walk the parade route.

Associated Press

