Hong Kong leader says 8 pro-democracy activists who escaped to the West ‘will be pursued for life’

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says eight pro-democracy activists who now live in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia will be pursued for life for alleged national security offenses. John Lee dismissed criticism that the move was a dangerous precedent and said the only alternative for the eight is to surrender. Former lawmakers Nathan Law, Ted Hui and Dennis Kwok are among the eight wanted for arrest. They are all accused of breaching the national security law enacted in 2020 as part of a crackdown on dissent. The U.S. and British governments took issue with the extraterritorial application of the security law. But the Chinese Foreign Ministry warned “foreign interference forces” to stop shielding “criminals.”

