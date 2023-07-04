Masked assailants attack a journalist and a lawyer in Russia’s Chechnya province

MOSCOW (AP) — Masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya have attacked and beaten a prominent journalist and a lawyer. The assault on Tuesday underlined human rights abuses in the region. Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov had just arrived in Chechnya to attend the trial of Zarema Musayeva. Musayeva is the mother of two local activists who have challenged Chechen authorities. Milashina and Nemov were beaten by several masked assailants just outside the airport. Novaya Gazeta said that Milashina sustained multiple injuries, including one to the brain, and Nemov had a deep cut on his leg. International rights groups have accused the security forces of Chechnya’s regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov of extrajudicial killings, torture and abductions of dissenters.

