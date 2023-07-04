Outrage erupts in South Africa over video of deputy president’s security officers stomping on man

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A group of armed plainclothes officers assigned to protect South Africa’s deputy president were caught on video dragging a man out of a car and then stomping on his head until he lies motionless, sparking outrage and drawing more attention to the country’s problems with police brutality. The video shows the officers, some of them holding rifles, dragging the man across the road and then kicking him and stomping on his head and body. The man appears to be kicked unconcious and lies motionless on his back after the attack. The officers are part of the security team protecting South Africa Deputy President Paul Mashatile, his office said.

