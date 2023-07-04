Plan to demolish house where 4 University of Idaho students were slain prompts objections

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed, with a lawyer saying it should be perserved until trial is held for the man charged in the deaths. Attorney Shanon Gray says members of three of the families oppose demolishing the property until then. Gray did not know the position of the fourth family. The Idaho Statesman reports Bryan Kohberger is scheduled to stand trial in October on four counts of murder. The university said the owner of the rental home donated it to the school after the killings. Earlier this year the university had announced plans to demolish the building.

