Polish climber dies after scaling Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain,’ Nanga Parbat

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a Polish climber has died after scaling Nanga Parbat, one of the world’s tallest mountains. Local police said Tuesday that Pawel Tomasz Kopec died after he collapsed on what’s known as “killer mountain” due to breathing problems while descending with two other climbers in harsh weather conditions. It was unclear whether any operation will be launched to bring down the body, police said. Nanga Parbat is 8,126 meters (about 26,660 feet) above sea level. Every year, hundreds of local and foreign climbers try to scale K2, Nanga Parbat and other mountains located in the north.

