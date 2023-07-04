South Carolina woman dies after alligator attack near golf course lagoon

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina woman died Tuesday after she was attacked by an alligator while walking her dog near a golf course. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old woman, who has not been named, was found dead Tuesday in Hilton Head Island. Sheriff’s officials say the woman was found at the edge of a lagoon bordering a golf course. An alligator appeared to be guarding the woman, temporarily interrupting emergency rescue efforts and was later removed. An autopsy is pending. It is the second fatal alligator attack in Beaufort County since August 2022.

