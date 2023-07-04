Suspect in fatal shooting at a New Mexico movie theater will remain jailed until his trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man accused in a deadly movie theater shooting in Albuquerque will remain in jail until trial. Authorities say 19-year-old Enrique Padilla is being held on charges including first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied building, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. He was arrested after an argument over seating at an Albuquerque movie theater on June 25 escalated into a shooting that left 52-year-old Michael Tenorio dead and sent frightened filmgoers scrambling. Padilla has no previous criminal record, but a Second Judicial District judge on Monday granted the prosecution’s pretrial detention motion.

