Thailand chooses a House speaker as the Move Forward Party tries to secure the prime minister job

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s new government is a step closer to forming with the speaker of the House of Representative chosen on Tuesday. The next prime minister is expected to be named next week. It’s uncertain whether the job will go to 42-year-old businessman Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the surprise election winner Move Forward Party. The Move Forward’s election victory alarmed the country’s conservative ruling establishment, which regards the progressive party as radical and a threat to the monarchy. To become prime minister, a candidate must have the backing of a combined majority of the elected lawmakers and the military-appointed Senate, which represents the country’s traditional ruling class.

