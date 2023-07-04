The leaders of the Netherlands and Luxembourg tell Kosovo and Serbia to normalize ties for EU hopes

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The leaders of the Netherlands and Luxembourg say normalizing ties between Kosovo and Serbia would serve not only regional peace and stability but also their prospects of further integration into the European Union. Prime Ministers Mark Rutte of the Netherlands and Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg on Tuesday were on a trip to Pristina after visiting Belgrade on Monday. They called on Pristina and Belgrade to de-escalate recent tensions that have threatened to push the Balkan region into instability as Europe faces Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Pristina and Belgrade were also told to re-engage in EU-facilitated dialogue.

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

