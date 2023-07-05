15 killed by floods in southwestern China as seasonal torrents hit mountain areas

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say floods have killed 15 people in southwestern China as seasonal torrents hit mountain areas. As of Wednesday, another four people were reported missing in Chongqing, a vast mountainous region of 31 million, almost all of which has now been designated as having flood risk, according to the local government. The Chongqing floods appear to be China’s deadliest as high waters hit other areas and tens of thousands of people are evacuated. Chongqing’s flood warning has been upgraded from level four to level three, reflecting the growing seriousness of the crisis. Rescue teams in inflatable boats were ferrying villagers to safety and workers were clearing roads blocked by landslides.

