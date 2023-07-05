Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport cancels flights as a powerful summer storm lashes the Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport has canceled or delayed hundreds of flights as a summer storm lashes the country. The Dutch railway also halted all trains in the northern Netherlands on Wednesday morning as Storm Poly hit the country with heavy rain and powerful winds. One gust on the coast west of Amsterdam was recorded at just over 145 kilometers per hour (90 mph). There were no immediate reports of casualties. Dutch media showed pictures of uprooted trees and a toppled truck on roads in Amsterdam, The Hague and the city of Haarlem as the storm passed through during the normally busy morning rush hour. The storm is expected to blow into Denmark and Germany.

