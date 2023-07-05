Skip to Content
UN: Millions left with no aid as West Africa suffers worst hunger crisis in 10 years

By
Published 10:22 AM

By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The United Nations food agency says millions of hungry people in West Africa are left without aid because it is struggling with limited funding to respond to the region’s worst hunger crisis in 10 years. In a statement issued Wednesday by the U.N. World Food Program, a top official described the situation in the region as tragic. “We must take immediate action to prevent a massive slide into catastrophic hunger,” said Margot Vandervelden, WFP interim regional director for Western Africa. More than 47 million people are affected by food insecurity in West Africa, the WFP says, adding that desperate people are at risk of engaging in “survival sex” or joining non-state armed groups.

Associated Press

