Wisconsin’s Democratic governor guts Republican tax cut, increases school funding for 400 years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed off on a two-year spending plan after gutting a Republican tax cut and using his broad veto powers to increase school funding for centuries. Evers angered Republicans in the ways he used partial vetoes, with some saying Wednesday that the Democratic governor was going back on deals he had made with them. Wisconsin governors have broad partial veto power and Evers got creative with his use of it in this budget, which is the third passed by a Republican Legislature that he’s signed. He reduced the GOP income tax cut from $3.5 billion to $175 million, and did away entirely with proposed lower rates for the two highest earning brackets.

By SCOTT BAUER and HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.