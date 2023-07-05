Wisconsin’s Democratic governor guts Republican tax cut, increases school funding for 400 years
By SCOTT BAUER and HARM VENHUIZEN
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed off on a two-year spending plan after gutting a Republican tax cut and using his broad veto powers to increase school funding for centuries. Evers angered Republicans in the ways he used partial vetoes, with some saying Wednesday that the Democratic governor was going back on deals he had made with them. Wisconsin governors have broad partial veto power and Evers got creative with his use of it in this budget, which is the third passed by a Republican Legislature that he’s signed. He reduced the GOP income tax cut from $3.5 billion to $175 million, and did away entirely with proposed lower rates for the two highest earning brackets.