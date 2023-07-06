Death toll from 2 weeks of monsoon rains in Pakistan rises to 43 amid fears of floods, officials say

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials in Pakistan say the death toll from two weeks of monsoon rains rose to at least 43 on Thursday after four people died in weather-related incidents in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore amid fears of floods, off. Lahore witnessed a record-breaking downpour the previous day, flooding many streets and disrupting normal life. Since Wednesday, 11 people have died in the city due to collapsing roofs and electrocution, officials said. More rain is expected in the evening, according to the weather forecast agency. Heavy rain continues to lash the impoverished nation, overflowing the main rivers in the Punjab province, Jhelum and Chenav, prompting the disaster management agency to be on high alert for fear of flash floods.

